UBE Launches FDA-approved Recyclable Copolyamide Grade

UBE has just presented a new high performing copolyamide grade (CoPA 6/6.6), UBE NYLON 5036B, with low crystallinity features and approved for food contact by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Ideal for High Demanding Food Packaging Applications
Thanks to its lower melting point of 179°C, UBE NYLON 5036B offers an additional improvement in terms of recyclability vs. other UBE NYLON CoPA 6/6.6 grades, which have already obtained certified and recognized recyclability, such as UBE NYLON 5034B from RecyClass and 5033B from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).
This new nylon grade is ideal for high demanding food packaging application like thermoforming and stands out for its excellent processability, puncture resistance, superior mechanical, optical properties, and oxygen barrier, usage of less material with thickness reduction of the final package. In this way, nylon together with other advanced packaging materials contributes to saving food and minimizing plastic use.
UBE produces a variety of engineering plastics including polyamide with excellent properties and performances always adapted to its clients and market necessities. The combination of UBE’s long-standing experience, knowledge specialized in the materials in our production and technical service, and excellency in products makes them the ultimate materials for any demanding application.
Source: UBE