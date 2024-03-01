Xenia® Materials to Debut its CF-reinforced PET-G for AM at JEC World 2024

TAGS: 3D Printing Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
Xenia® Materials announces the debut of XEGREEN® 23-C20-3DP at JEC World 2024.
This innovative material marks a significant leap in additive manufacturing. It brings forth unmatched performance, sustainability, and versatility.
Minimizes Warpage During the Printing Process
XEGREEN®
23-C20-3DP is a PET-G (polyethylene terephthalate glycol-modified) with 20% carbon fiber reinforcement. It represents a meticulous engineering effort to meet the demands of applications requiring superior strength, minimal warpage, and environmental responsibility.
This grade excels in low-temperature environments. XEGREEN®
23-C20-3DP finds suitability across various applications. These include prototyping to master molds and finished parts. Beyond immediate advantages, this material guarantees long-term performance. It also ensures durability and stability over time.
XEGREEN®
23-C20-3DP offers a distinctive set of features, ensuring optimal performance and sustainability throughout its lifecycle. Its advanced formulation minimizes warpage during the printing process. This provides manufacturers reliable and consistent results. Designed to withstand harsh chemicals, this material is an ideal choice for the carbon fiber lamination process. This is because of its resistance to resins and release agents.
Made from 100% Fully Recycled Materials
This new grade reflects Xenia®
Materials commitment to environmental sustainability. Manufactured from 100% fully recycled materials, it contributes significantly to a circular economy.
Xenia®
Materials invites industry professionals to delve deeper into XEGREEN®
23-C20-3DP at JEC World 2024, taking place from 5th
to 7th
March.
Visit them at Hall 5, Booth C79. Their team will be available to provide detailed insights, answer questions, and explore how this innovation can elevate additive manufacturing processes.
Source: Xenia® Materials