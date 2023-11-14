Xenia Introduces New Range of 3D Printing Composites

TAGS: 3D Printing Automotive Thermoplastic Composites Sustainability and Bioplastics
Xenia® Materials, a global player in specialty thermoplastic compounds, announces the introduction of its new range of 3D printing materials at FORMNEXT – EXPO 2023.
This comprises of unique resins combined with fiber and additives, functionalized for use in any pellet-based type of FDM printer, for LSAM production as well as high-precision production.
Recyclable Materials Suitable for a Wide Range of Applications
These high-performance composites 3DP MATERIALS display impressive stiffness, dimensional stability, low density as well as low thermal expansion and high durability at both high and low temperatures.
Based on the pre-existing wide range of its product families, painstakingly developed throughout the company’s history, Xenia®
offers its customers the same Xecarb®
, Xebrid™
, Xelight®
and Xegreen®
materials, now dedicated to 3D printing.
New-market challenges are the drivers instigating the co-innovation with our customers and partners to expand the possibilities into AM. These high-performance, recyclable materials are suitable for a wide range of applications and markets, from industry through sport to sustainable mobility and defence.
Source: Xenia materials