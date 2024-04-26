Asahi Kasei Plastics North America to Highlight its New 3D Printing Filament at NPE 2024

TAGS: Automotive High Heat Materials Metal Replacement 3D Printing
Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) will highlight new technologies, such as its 3D printing filament, at the NPE 2024, at booth S14012.
The Asaclean group – a purging compound product line of APNA – will be in the West Hall at booth W2181. APNA will showcase its streamlined process for customers to meet manufacturing needs without requiring multiple vendors.
m-PPE Filaments as Replacement of PC-ABS and PEI
The latest announcement from APNA involved the launch of a new 3D printing product. At NPE, APNA will showcase multiple filaments from their award-winning resins for the first time. These products meet customers’ needs in an industry that has become increasingly prominent within industrial, aerospace, and automotive manufacturing processes.
The first line of the new filaments is made from XYRON™
, APNA’s modified polyphenylene ether resin (m-PPE). It is known for its excellent balance of heat resistance and impact strength. This material replaces polycarbonate–acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC-ABS), and polyetherimide (PEI) alternatives in various applications. The second line is made from Thermylene® polypropylene (PP) resin
. It offers high strength and stiffness, does not require drying, and has lower warpage compared to traditional unfilled polypropylene alternatives.
APNA will also unveil a dedicated sustainability kiosk at its booth. It will showcase its feed stream diversity and new recycled grade series. Thermylene®
R polypropylene compounds are the first of the series, which aim to lower carbon footprints while providing lower density, chemical resistance, and superior strength. Thermylon®
R polyamide compounds are also designed to reduce carbon footprint. These offer benefits like high-temperature use and stiffness for metal replacement applications. Both lines aim to address the growing sustainability needs of the industry, so experts will be available to discuss post-industrial or post-consumer recycled options to help with circular feed stream initiatives.
Check out Thermylon® polyamide grades from Asahi Kasei.
“Everyone comes to NPE to see the latest innovations, and we are excited to show our strength as a leader in the industry with resin technology, 3D printing filaments, and purging compounds under one structure,
” said Phani Nagaraj, president at APNA. “Our booths provide a great opportunity to see these products up close and better understand how we’re continually pushing the limits of what’s possible across many different industries and applications
.”
High-performance Recyclable Purging Concentrate
Through the Asaclean Purging Compounds merger, APNA has created a streamlined process for purchasers to acquire pellets and purging compounds in one place. It improves the purchasing experience and increasing efficiency. For relevant user experience and a live demo space, the Asaclean brand will have a separate booth showcasing its PLUS Grade purging concentrate at the show. PLUS Grade is a high-performance, recyclable purging concentrate that addresses the solution of blending seamlessly with processors’ production resins.
State-of-the-Art SEBS Grades
Tying in plastic technology diversity, the Asahi Kasei TPS Elastomer Division will display the latest advancements in state-of-the-art S.O.E. products
within APNA’s booth. This group will introduce a new line that aims to offer unparalleled processibility, abrasion resistance, enhanced damping properties, and improved adhesiveness by enhancing the features of S.O.E.
The addition will expand the industries for which this product can be used, broadening the overall applications while providing key benefits derived from an advanced TPS structure.
Attendees are invited to visit the APNA and Asaclean booths at NPE 2024 to explore new products, witness live demos. They can also find out about the company’s latest developments, including APNA’s recognition as a Best Place to Work for the 10th consecutive year.
Source: Asahi Kasei