OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Solvay Launches New Family of Long Glass Fiber PPAs for Battery Applications
Product News

Solvay Launches New Family of Long Glass Fiber PPAs for Battery Applications

Published on 2023-10-20. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics     Thermoplastic Composites     High Heat Materials     New Energy Solutions   

Solvay Launches New Family of Long Glass Fiber PPA for Battery Applications Solvay introduces Xencor™ XTreme, a new family of long glass fiber PPA solutions for battery applications requiring resistance to thermal runaway and propagation.

Best-in-Class Mechanical Properties


Xencor™ XTreme PPA LGF grades are designed to offer superior resistance to direct flame exposure at 1000℃ for over 10 minutes, providing sufficient time for passengers to exit the vehicle in the event of a thermal runaway and meeting the latest global regulations in Europe, China, the United States and other countries.

The materials are designed to with a V-0 UL 94 flammability rating and retain an excellent level of electrical insulation after exposure to flame helping to mitigate thermal runaway in batteries. More importantly, the material has a high glass transition temperature (Tg) which enables dimensional stability of the parts under battery operating conditions.

Xencor™ XTreme is designed for battery components such as overmolded busbars, module end plates and fixtures and extends our broad portfolio of battery solutions. This unique product range gives engineers the freedom to address some of their biggest challenges in terms of safety, power density, security and lightweighting," said Brian Baleno, head of Marketing Automotive.

Key benefits of Xencor™ XTreme include high stiffness, strength and impact resistance, best-in-class electrical insulation with a comparative tracking index of >600 volts, and high dielectric strength.

The new Xencor™ XTreme was on display at Solvay’s Booth 4213 in Hall B4 during the Fakuma show in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Solvay's Xenor™ Product Range




Source: Solvay
Sustainability CHA Push title=Thermoplastic Composites CHA Pushhigh-heat-channel-pushNES-CHA-pushbox


Spotlight
Clariant
Clariant & AZL: Safeguarding electric vehicles
Discover advanced fire safety solutions
Read More
XAREC™
Unleashing the power of semi-crystalline polystyrene: XAREC™
Discover XAREC™ for game-changing applications
Read More
Mitsui
Your search for an ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene ends here
Introducing LUBMER™ with outstanding properties
Read More
Polyspectra cyclic olefin resins
Optimize 3D Printing with polySpectra cyclic olefin resins
Attain exceptional 3D printing results using polySpectra resins
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
UBE
ETERNALAST® TPU for boosting your mechanical strength & durability
ETERNALAST® TPU gives excellent resistance to abrasion and wear
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top